Cricket Australia CEO confirms white-ball tour to Pakistan in early 2026

Australian Cricketers' Association CEO Todd Greenberg (left) speaks during a Cricket Australia media opportunity at the Sydney Cricket Ground on April 03, 2023 in Sydney, Australia and Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi celebrates after dismissing Jake Fraser Mc-Gurk in his first spell during the second ODI against Australia in Adelaide on November 8, 2024. — AFP

Cricket Australia (CA) is gearing up for a white-ball series tour to Pakistan, scheduled for early next year, signaling a positive step towards strengthening cricketing ties between the two nations.

During an online press conference, CA CEO Todd Greenberg conveyed his positive outlook on the upcoming tour, emphasising the significance of the series against Pakistan and the ongoing collaboration between the two cricket boards.

“I believe it will be another good tour of Pakistan. The series against Pakistan is an important part of our schedule. There has been good communication between Pakistan and Australia regarding both red-ball and white-ball series," Greenberg said.

"We need to look for more opportunities for series, which we will definitely do,” he added.

Looking back on the 2022 tour, Greenberg expressed enthusiasm about future matches in Pakistan.

“We would like to play a series in Pakistan. In 2022, we toured Pakistan after a long gap, and the tour was very successful. The Australian team received a warm welcome. It would be great if such series continue to happen.”

Greenberg emphasised the league's commitment to bringing in talent from Pakistan, recognising the popularity of Pakistani players among fans, and explained the mutual benefits of such participation.

“There is no doubt that Pakistani players are very popular within the community. Our effort is to attract players from all over the world for the BBL,” he said.

“If leading Pakistani players come, they will definitely enjoy it here. The league will benefit greatly from these top players for their teams and franchises,” he added.

Regarding player participation, Greenberg confirmed, “I hope we will definitely attract some players for the next edition of the BBL."

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan last toured Australia in November 2024 for a white-ball series.

Under Mohammad Rizwan’s captaincy, the Men in Green secured a historic 2-1 victory in the ODI series — their first series win in Australia since 2002.

However, Australia bounced back strongly, winning the subsequent T20I series 3-0.

For the unversed, according to the Future Tours Programme (FTP) for 2025–27, Australia are expected to tour Pakistan for a white-ball series featuring three ODIs and three T20Is in February–March.