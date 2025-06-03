ILT20 reduces team salary cap ahead of 2025-26 Season

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ Adam Zampa celebrates taking a wicket during the ILT20 match against Sharjah Warriorz in Sharjah on January 30, 2025. — ILT20

The UAE’s International League T20 (ILT20) has reduced team salary caps by 20 percent ahead of its 2025-26 season, bringing the maximum player wage budget down from USD 2.5 million to USD 2 million per franchise, international media reported on Monday.

According to a report, franchise owners believe they have previously overspent on player wages. With the schedule no longer clashing directly with South Africa’s SA20 league, top-tier players are expected to remain available for slightly reduced contracts.

The upcoming ILT20 season will run from December 2, 2025, to January 4, 2026, avoiding the full overlap with the SA20 that had occurred in the league’s first three editions.

This shift, according to ILT20 chief executive David White, is aimed at accessing a broader pool of international players and reducing head-to-head competition for overseas talent.

In another significant development, the ILT20 is set to introduce a player auction system, moving away from its previous model of direct signings.

The auction is tentatively scheduled for September 2025, with franchises currently focused on managing their retention strategies.

Teams will still be allowed to spend an additional USD 250,000 on ‘wildcard’ signings.

Meanwhile, the ILT20’s salary cut could have wider implications for the global T20 circuit.

Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL), which has struggled in recent years to retain top overseas stars—often losing them to the ILT20—may benefit from the UAE league’s reduced spending power.

The BBL will be watching closely as it prepares for its own overseas player draft, hoping that ILT20’s financial recalibration plays to its advantage.