Big names return as West Indies announce squads for England, Ireland T20Is

Andre Russell of West Indies celebrates after dismissing Moeen Ali of England during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 Super Eight match between England and West Indies at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on June 19, 2024 in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. — AFP

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has announced the T20I squads for the upcoming series against England and Ireland, with big names like Jason Holder and Andre Russell making a return.

However, Nicholas Pooran will be rested for the tour following his involvement in the IPL.

West Indies will face England in three T20Is immediately after their ODI series at The Oval concludes on Tuesday.

Following that, they will head to Ireland for another three-match T20I series, although several players and members of the coaching staff—including Russell—will be rested for the Ireland leg.

Holder last appeared in a T20I for West Indies in February 2024, having missed the World Cup later that year due to injury. Russell’s most recent match was against England in Barbados last November, where an ankle injury ruled him out of the remainder of the series.

The England series will be the first for West Indies under new T20I captain Shai Hope, who took over from Rovman Powell.

Powell, despite a 3-0 home series defeat to Bangladesh in his last captaincy stint, retains his place in the squad. However, all-rounders Justin Greaves, Shamar Springer, and Terrance Hinds were left out.

Sherfane Rutherford returns to the squad after missing the Bangladesh series, while Keacy Carty will only feature in the Ireland T20Is, replacing Brandon King who has been granted leave.

New Test captain Roston Chase will also depart after the England series to prepare for Australia’s upcoming tour, with former West Indies Under-19 player Jyd Goolie receiving his first senior call-up.

Ahead of the first Test against Australia starting June 25, West Indies will hold a Test training camp in Barbados from June 13-21.

Head coach Daren Sammy and his assistants Floyd Reifer and Ravi Rampaul will return home early, with Rayon Griffith stepping in as interim coach for the Ireland T20Is.

West Indies Men's T20I Squad for England:

Shai Hope (captain), Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

West Indies Men's T20I Squad for Ireland:

Shai Hope (captain), Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Matthew Forde, Jyd Goolie, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd