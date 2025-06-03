Kane Williamson among five players decline New Zealand central contract 2025-26

Devon Conway with teammate Kane Williamson run between the wickets during the Tri-Nation series second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between New Zealand and South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 10, 2025. — AFP

The New Zealand Cricket Board (NZC) on Tuesday announced its central contracts list for the 2025-26 season, with wicketkeeper-batter Mitchell Hay and all-rounder Muhammad Abbas among four new faces earning national retainers following standout performances in white-ball cricket.

Fast bowler Zak Foulkes and leg-spinner Adi Ashok also received their first central contracts, joining a 20-member group that reflects the growing depth and talent in New Zealand's cricketing ranks.

As anticipated, Kane Williamson has declined a central contract offer, along with Devon Conway, Finn Allen, Tim Seifert and Lockie Ferguson.

NZC confirmed that discussions remain ongoing regarding their casual playing arrangements.

Dropping off the list from last year are Ish Sodhi, Ajaz Patel and Josh Clarkson, while veteran pacer Tim Southee is absent following his recent retirement.

Among the new inductees, Hay impressed with an unbeaten 99 against Pakistan in an ODI earlier this year, while Abbas made headlines by smashing the fastest half-century on ODI debut, scoring 50 off just 24 balls during the same series.

Foulkes, with 10 T20I appearances to his name, debuted in ODIs against Sri Lanka last year. Ashok, who made his international debut in 2023, was part of the squad against Pakistan in March and recently starred on the New Zealand A tour of Bangladesh, claiming 5 for 54 in a four-day match.

The contracts were finalised by a panel that included head coach Gary Stead, who has stepped down from his white-ball coaching duties. A decision on his future as the Test coach is expected soon.

New Zealand's Test calendar for the upcoming cycle is relatively light, with two matches in Zimbabwe (not part of the World Test Championship) scheduled for late July, followed by a three-match home series against the West Indies before Christmas.

The T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka next year will be a key focus.

In a statement highlighting New Zealand Cricket's commitment to nurturing emerging talent, NZC CEO Scott Weenink expressed confidence in the newly contracted players.

"The contracts with Mitch, Muhammad, Adi and Zak reflect the incredible talent coming through our system," Scott Weenink, the NZC CEO, said.

"These players have shown they can compete at the highest level, and their hunger to represent the Blackcaps is exciting. The list captures the depth and versatility of our talent pool," he added.

New Zealand Men’s Central Contracts 2025-26:

Muhammad Abbas, Adithya Ashok, Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Mitch Hay, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Will Young.