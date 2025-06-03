Pakistan hockey captain Ammad Butt eyes Nations cup, World cup glory

Pakistan hockey team captain Ammad Butt speaks in an exclusive interview with Geo News in Islamabad on June 3, 2025. — Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan hockey team captain Ammad Butt on Tuesday expressed his determination to deliver an outstanding performance in the Nations cup and affirmed his ambition to win gold medals in the World cup and the Olympics.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Geo News, he shared insights regarding the team’s preparation and expectations for the upcoming Nations Cup.

Butt emphasised that Pakistan has made comprehensive preparations for the tournament and expressed strong optimism about the team's performance.

“A three-phase training camp was held in Islamabad and Wah Cantt, during which the team worked on addressing the shortcomings seen during the recent Champions Trophy in China,” he revealed.

"The Nations cup is a qualifying round for the Hockey Pro League, making it critical for the revival of hockey in Pakistan," Butt noted.

He stressed the need for a Pakistan Super League-style domestic hockey league, stating that such a platform would help unearth new talent and provide local players with much-needed exposure.

He pointed out that Pakistani players still lack many of the facilities available to foreign players, which puts them at a disadvantage.

"The only way to uplift Pakistan hockey is by winning tournaments," he said. "That’s why our entire focus is on victory," he added.

Appealing to the government, Butt urged increased funding for the Pakistan Hockey Federation.

“More international tours and matches are essential for improving team performance. The more we play, the better we become,” he said.

He also expressed disappointment that sports fans in Pakistan focus mostly on cricket, while other sports, like hockey, are often overlooked.

“There is no shortage of talent in Pakistan hockey, all we need is consistent support,” he declared.

Pakistan will soon bring home the World Cup and Olympic gold medals in hockey. And yes, we are determined to lift the Nations Cup trophy,” he concluded.