Kamran Akmal credits youngsters for Pakistan’s ‘fearless’ approach

Pakistan's Saim Ayub (left) and Mohammad Haris in action during their third T20I against Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on June 1, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Former wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal on Monday, lauded the youngsters for a shift in Pakistan’s approach during their recently concluded home T20I series against Bangladesh.

The green shirts, which suffered a 4-1 thrashing away in New Zealand in March, staged an astounding turnaround under new white-ball head coach Mike Hesson and outclassed the Tigers in all three fixtures.

The home side accumulated 201 runs in each of the first two T20Is while chasing down 197 for the loss of three wickets and 16 balls to spare in the final fixture to complete the clean sweep.

Leading the batting for Pakistan in the recently concluded series was wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris, emerging Hasan Nawaz and returning Sahibzada Farhan.

Reflecting on the green shirts’ first series triumph in home conditions since December 2021, Akmal applauded the youngsters for playing with clarity and as per the requirements of modern cricket.

He further stated that Pakistan cricket used to lack intent but the inclusion of young players transitioned their approach towards the shortest format into fearless.

“They played with clarity and as per the requirements of modern-day cricket. There was a lack of intent in Pakistan cricket. The new players have changed it with their fearless game,” Akmal said during a local TV programme.

The former wicketkeeper further insisted that the current set of players should be given adequate opportunities as it would help Pakistan in gearing up for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played next year.

“We have this year [before the T20 World Cup] to develop our players and let them have experience,” Akmal stated.

Kamran Akmal then went on to specifically praise captain Salman Ali Agha for his brave decision to chase in the final T20I.

“Pakistan won the toss and bowled first. They then chased down 197 with such calm and ease, which itself is a huge thing,” he added.