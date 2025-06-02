West Indies get major boost ahead of third England ODI

West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford (left) celebrates scoring half-century during their second ODI against Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on October 23, 2024. — AFP

LONDON: West Indies received a significant boost as hard-hitting middle-order batter Sherfane Rutherford has rejoined the squad ahead of their third ODI of the three-match series against England, international media reported on Monday.

According to a report, Rutherford reached here on Sunday after representing Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator against Mumbai Indians on May 30.

The left-handed batter had a decent stint with the former champions as he scored 291 runs in 13 innings at a decent average of 32.33 and a hefty strike rate of 157.29.

Rutherford, who averages 71.00 in 12 ODIs, last appeared for the Maroons in December 2024 but his recent IPL form and promising numbers in the international format could see him land a spot in West Indies’ middle-order.

The former champions have already lost the three-match series but would hope to conclude it on a positive note by sealing a consolation victory.

West Indies were blown away by 238 runs in the series opener, courtesy of half-centuries from Jacob Bethell, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook and Joe Root, while Jamie Overton and Saqib Ahmed jointly led the bowling charge with three wickets each.

The visitors put up a notable fight in the subsequent fixture as they set England a daunting 309-run partnership, thanks to Keacy Carty’s century.

They had secured an early command in the defence, having reduced England to 2/2 and then 133/5 but experienced batter Joe Root’s monumental 166-run knock powered the home side to a hard-fought three-wicket victory with seven balls to spare.

West Indies ODI Squad:

Shai Hope (C), Jewel Andrew, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales and Romario Shepherd.