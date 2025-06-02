ICC announces venues, dates for key Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 fixtures

New Zealand players celebrate winning ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 after beating South Africa in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 20, 2024. — ICC

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, unveiled the dates and venues for key fixtures of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to run from June 12 to July 5.

According to the apex cricketing body, the opening match of the 12-team tournament will be played in Birmingham on June 12 with hosts England in action. Their opponent for the curtain raiser, however, is yet to be determined.

The ICC further announced that The Oval in London will host both semi-finals on June 30 and July 2, respectively, while the blockbuster final will be played at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground on July 5.

This marks the return of a major women’s final to Lord’s, which previously hosted the 2017 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup final, where England defeated India in front of a packed crowd—a moment widely credited with propelling women’s cricket into the spotlight.

The other four venues for the mega event are Old Trafford, Headingley, Hampshire Bowl and Bristol County Ground.

New Zealand will enter the tournament as defending champions, having won the 2024 edition held in the UAE.

Eight teams have already qualified for the 2026 event: Australia, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. The remaining four teams will be determined through a global qualifier next year.

The tournament will follow a group-stage and knockout format, with two groups of six leading to the semi-finals and the final at Lord’s.

The tournament follows the success of the 2020 Women’s T20 World Cup final in Australia, where a record 86,174 fans witnessed the clash between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.