Max Verstappen opens up about George Russell's crash

Max Verstappen, in an Instagram post on Monday, admitted blame for the controversial collision with George Russell at the Spanish Grand Prix, saying it ‘was not right’ and ‘shouldn’t have happened.

Verstappen was forced onto hard tyres against rivals' softs, resulting in a collision with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and twice with Mercedes’s George Russell.

Verstappen ended up finishing fifth but was dropped to 10th after a 10-second penalty for a second Russell collision.

Verstappen was unable to grip properly after hard tyres, resulting in collisions with rival drivers. He and Leclerc were also investigated post-race for their collision, which could further lead to sanctions.

Verstappen showed no signs of sorrow in his post-race talk and when asked about the collision, he responded, "does it matter?"

However, on Monday morning, the Dutch driver took to the Instagram, where he admitted his mistake in a post, saying frustration caused ‘a move that was not right and shouldn’t have happened.’

"We had an exciting strategy and good race in Barcelona, till the safety car came out," Verstappen stated.

"Our tyre choice to the end and some moves after the safety car restart fuelled my frustration, leading to a move that was not right and shouldn't have happened.

"I always give everything out there for the team and emotions can run high. You win some together, you lose some together. See you in Montreal."

For the unversed, the Spanish Grand Prix was clinched by Formula 1 championship leader Oscar Piastri on Sunday beating teammate Lando Norris in a McLaren one-two.