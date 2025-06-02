Pakistan coach Mike Hesson ‘proud’ of T20I whitewash against Bangladesh

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha embraces Mohammad Haris for his century during third T20I against Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on June 1, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan white-ball head coach Mike Hesson on Monday, heaped praise on the youngsters following the national men’s team’s 3-0 series whitewash over Bangladesh in the recently-concluded T20I series.

The T20I series against Bangladesh marked Hesson’s first assignment and under his leadership, Pakistan secured a commanding 3-0 victory, which also marked the green shirts’ first series triumph in their backyard since December 2021.

Following Pakistan’s commanding seven-wicket victory in the final T20I, Hesson took to social media to share his thoughts.

In a brief social media post, Hesson said that his first series with the Pakistan men’s team ‘could not have gone any better’ as the unit challenged themselves by trying different combinations, staying flexible with the batting and pushing their potential with the ball.

He further lauded the young players for responding well in the series.

“My first series with the Pakistan team couldn’t have gone any better! We set out to challenge ourselves—testing different combinations, staying flexible with the batting, and pushing our limits with the ball,” Hesson wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Really proud of how this young group responded,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, in the final match of the series on Sunday, wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Haris’s century helped Pakistan to chase down the 197-run target for the loss of just three wickets and 16 balls to spare.

Haris top-scored for the hosts with an unbeaten 107 off just 46 deliveries, studded with eight fours and seven sixes.

He was supported by opening batter Saim Ayub, emerging Hasan Nawaz and skipper Salman Ali Agha, who made notable contributions with 45, 26 and 15 not out, respectively.

Abbas Afridi was the standout bowler for Pakistan as he took two wickets for 26 runs in his four overs, playing a pivotal role in preventing Bangladesh from breaching the 200-run barrier.