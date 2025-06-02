Roy Jones Jr backs Manny Pacquiao against Mario Barrios

An undated photo of Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao (Left) and American boxer Mario Barrios. — X

Former American boxer Roy Jones Jr backed Manny Pacquiao against Mario Barrios in their fight on July 19 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao retired from boxing four years ago when he suffered a defeat to former WBA world welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas.

As the boxing world is eagerly waiting for ‘PacMan’ comeback, Jones Jr has shared his thoughts on his upcoming fight.

In an interview, Jones Jr put his weight behind Pacquiao saying ‘I’m backing him.’

“The fact that Pacquiao can get in shape and go 12 rounds at 46 years old is beating most people right there,” Jones Jr said.

"How many people can do that? There’s people that are 26 who can’t hardly go one round, and you’re doing it at 46, double their age. You got to take your hat off to Manny. I give Manny a chance, you always gotta give him a chance. I’m backing him,” he added.

If Pacquiao comes out victorious in his fight against Barrios in July, he will become the oldest world welterweight champion in boxing history. Breaking his own record he set, beating Keith Thurman in 2019 to capture the WBA title, which was his last victory in the boxing world.

Barrios held the belt when he was upgraded from interim to full champion last year after Terence Crawford’s exit from the division. He retained the title after his split draw against Abel Ramos last time out.