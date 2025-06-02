NBA star LeBron James slams modern trainers

An undated photo of NBA star LeBron James. — Instagram/kingjames

LOS ANGELES: NBA star LeBron James on Sunday during a podcast slammed the modern trainers saying ‘trainers think they are more important than players’.

A four-time NBA champion, four league MVP award holder, and the first player to surpass 40,000 career points in the league, James who is currently playing for the Los Angeles Lakers believes the modern-day trainers are not sincere to the players.

James in a podcast stated that he had played the first four years in the NBA without a trainer and his training was on the court.

“I didn’t have a basketball trainer until my 2nd, 3rd or 4th year in the NBA. My basketball training was just being on the court. Let’s just go hoop,” James said.

James accused the trainers of trying to be more famous than the players and not loyal to the players.

“A lot of the skills coaches and trainers involved in these kids’ lives—they actually want to be more famous than the actual kid,” James explained.

“They think they’re more important than the actual kid they’re training. Their motive is not pure. Like, they want to be on camera. They want to be recognized. They want to talk to the media,” he added.

James explained what should be a trainer's real objective instead of giving interviews and involving in other activities.

“Say, for instance, I train Luka for two summers and he has a breakout season. Now they want to do interviews with people—like, that’s not the objective, right? The objective is to help this kid get better,” he stated.

“Help him see the game further than he did before. It’s not for you to be famous. And I think that also changed a lot of the landscape—kids not knowing the purity or the essence and the beauty of the game,” the 40-year-old concluded.