Ramiz Raja points out areas for improvement in Mohammad Haris’ batting

Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman (left) praised wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris for his match-winning century against Bangladesh in the third T20I at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on June 1, 2025. — Screengrab/X @iamharis63

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja on Monday praised wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris for his brilliant century in the third and final T20I against Bangladesh, while also offering him advice to improve his batting further.

Haris scored an unbeaten 107 runs off 46 balls, including seven sixes and eight fours, leading Pakistan to victory in the match. He was also named the player of the match and the series.

Speaking to his YouTube channel, Ramiz called Haris’s century an outstanding achievement.

He said Haris’s energy and shot selection were impressive and despite playing a fast innings, he showed composure during his batting.

"Haris’s sixes, fours, bat speed, and energy were exceptional. He played with calmness even though his strike rate was over 200, which helped him play a long innings," he said.

Former PCB chairman also pointed out some weaknesses and flaws in Haris’s game, warning that these could cause difficulties in the future. He gave the wicketkeeper-batter some tips to improve his batting.

"Haris would certainly face some failures in the future because of the way he plays ramp shots and tries to improvise a lot. I still believe he needs to work on his down-the-ground shots and this requires refinement,” Ramiz suggested.

The 62-year-old emphasised that if Haris improved his down-the-ground shots, his batting would become risk-free. He called Haris the best choice to bat at number three.

“Only when Haris spends more time at the crease, he will understand batting better. Before this series, I thought playing him at number three would be very risky, but he proved himself by becoming the best player of the series,” he added.

On a lighter note, Ramiz added that Haris’s quietness behind the stumps was also a plus point.

“He is not a chatterbox behind the stumps, which is a plus for commentators’ peace of mind, but he is an important player,” he concluded.