Lewis Hamilton calls Spanish GP his ‘worst race’

An undated photo of Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton. — Instagram/lewishamilton

BARCELONA: Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton on Sunday called the Spanish Grand Prix his ‘worst race’ and ‘terrible’ after finishing sixth.

Oscar Piastri clinched the Spanish GP beating teammate Lando Norris in a McLaren one-two extending his lead on the championship table.

Hamilton once rose to fourth early in the race, but later gave up his position to his teammate Charles Leclerc and Nico Hulkenberg of Sauber.

The seven-time world champion is sixth, and 115 points behind the leader Piastri who is sitting on number one with 186 in the F1 championship.

Hamilton expressed his frustration over the race in an interview after the race.

"That was the worst race I've experienced, balance wise," Hamilton said.

"[I had no rear grip] pretty much the whole race.

"I have no idea why it was so bad.”

When he was asked about the positives he collected from the race he replied, "Zero."

Hamilton’s move to Ferrari has not paid off yet, as the British driver has yet to finish on the podium this season. However, Ferrari is second in the standings, following McLaren, whose quality is not matched by anyone this season.

Hamilton praised his team saying the team has done a great job, but the race was not good for him.

"Just not a great day. Strategy was good. Team did a great job. Just that's it,” Hamilton said.

"I've had a really bad day and have nothing to say. It was a difficult day. There's nothing else to add to it.

"It was terrible. There's no point explaining it. It's not your fault. I just don't know what to say."