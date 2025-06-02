Pakistan to play in Sri Lanka as dates, venues for ICC Women’s World Cup unveiled

Pakistan players celebrate a wicket during their ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier match against Bangladesh at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore on April 19, 2025. — PCB

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, announced the highly-anticipated schedule and venues for the Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, with Pakistan to play all of their matches in Sri Lanka.

According to the apex cricketing body, the 13th edition of the women’s cricket extravaganza will run from September 30 to November 2 across five venues in India and Sri Lanka.

The shortlisted venues for the eight-team tournament include M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, ACA Stadium in Guwahati, Holkar Stadium in Indore, ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam and R. Premdasa Stadium in Colombo.

Meanwhile, Pakistan will play all of their group-stage matches in Sri Lanka in light of the ‘fusion formula’, adopted ahead of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, which states that both arch-rivals will not visit each other for an ICC event for the next three years and will instead play their matches at a neutral venue.

As a result, the first semi-final of the eight-team tournament will be played either in Guwahati or Colombo on October 29, while the subsequent knockout fixture will be played in Bengaluru the following day.

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 final is scheduled to be played on November 2 in Bengaluru, however, if Pakistan qualify, then it will be held in Colombo.

The eight participating teams are co-hosts India and Sri Lanka, alongside Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Australia will enter the tournament as the defending champions, having beaten England in the last edition’s final in 2022.



They are also the most successful side in the history of the tournament, winning the prestigious silverware on seven occasions.