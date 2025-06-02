French Open: Lorenzo Musetti downs Holger Rune to reach quarterfinals

Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in action during his third round match against Argentina's Mariano Navone at Roland Garros in Paris on May 30, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: Italian Lorenzo Musetti defeated Holger Rune 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 here at Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday to storm into the quarterfinals of the French Open.

Musetti was leading the first set by 5-4, but got broken, he then got another chance, which he successfully converted to win the set.

Rune came back strongly in the second set but the Italian was good enough to close the match in his favour winning the next two sets.

Musetti praised his opponent saying he had to raise the level as Rune is a fantastic player.

"It's incredible, yesterday night I was dreaming about playing like this. I had to raise the level as Holger is a fantastic player," Musetti said.

"I tried and I'm really proud of myself," he added.

Musetti is the 10th Italian player to reach the Roland Garros quarters in the Open Era. He will face Frances Tiafoe on Tuesday, who defeated Germany’s Daniel Altmaier in the fourth round.

Meanwhile, Zheng Qinwen came victorious over Liudmila Samsonova 7-6 (5), 1-6, 6-3 in the fourth round, extending her winning streak to 10 matches at the French Open.

The victory was important for the Olympic gold medalist, as she continued her bid for her first Grand Slam.

Zheng said that she does not feel like a defending champion despite winning the gold medal at the same place last year.

"It's different because Grand Slam we need to play seven matches, and the Olympic Games is six matches to get a gold medal," Qinwen said.

"I really don't consider myself as defending champion. Right now even though I'm in (the) quarter-final, I think I'm still a bit far, and I just want to stay calm and fight every single match,” she added.

Zheng will face world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the quarterfinals on Tomorrow.