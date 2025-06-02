Central contracts under review as PCB prepares for packed cricket calendar

Pakistan team celebrates after winning the T20I series against Bangladesh 3-0 by winning the final T20I match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on June 1, 2025. - PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is gearing up for a packed international calendar, as Chairman Mohsin Naqvi chaired a high-level meeting at Gaddafi Stadium to review upcoming series and internal preparations.

Key discussions during the meeting focused on central contracts, upcoming home series against South Africa and Sri Lanka, and international tours to the West Indies and Bangladesh.

Chairman Naqvi directed PCB officials to initiate the process of finalising central contracts and stressed the importance of domestic participation by centrally contracted players.

“It is mandatory for all international players to feature in at least one domestic tournament,” Naqvi emphasised.

“This will help nurture young talent and ensure a strong domestic system that serves as a pipeline for the national team,” he added.

لاہور۔ چئیرمین پاکستان کرکٹ بورڈ محسن نقوی کی زیر صدارت اہم اجلاس



اجلاس میں مستقبل کی کرکٹ سیریز کے حوالے سے تیاریوں کا جائزہ لیا گیا



شاہینز ٹیم کی کرکٹ سیریز کی تیاریوں کاُ جائزہ اور سنٹرل کنٹریکٹ پر کامُ شروع کرنے کی ہدایت



پاکستانی ٹیم کی جنوبی افریقہ اور سری لنکا کے خلاف… pic.twitter.com/6Ayp2U1Byf — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) June 2, 2025





Director of International Cricket, Usman Wahla, briefed attendees on plans for upcoming international fixtures.

The meeting was also attended by Head Coach Mike Hesson, Chief Operating Officer Sameer Ahmed, Team Manager Naved Akram Cheema, Director of High Performance Centers Aaqib Javed, and national team captain Salman Agha.

The board reiterated its commitment to maintaining a competitive domestic setup to produce high-caliber players capable of stepping up for international duties.

Following a 3-0 T20I series win over Bangladesh, the Men in Green are scheduled for a brief break before returning to Bangladesh next month for another three-match T20I series, as per a proposed schedule by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

According to sources, the team will arrive in Dhaka on July 18, with the matches set to take place on July 20, 22, and 24 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

After concluding the Bangladesh tour, Pakistan will head to the Caribbean for a white-ball series against the West Indies, comprising three ODIs and three T20Is from July 31 to August 12.

With uncertainty surrounding the Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan is expected to host South Africa in October–November for a series including both white-ball and red-ball matches.

Sri Lanka will round off their international season with a three-match ODI and T20I series against Pakistan in November.