PCB chairman lauds ground staff’s hard work during PSL, Bangladesh series

Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi meets and chats with ground staff after the conclusion of the third ODI between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on June 2, 2025. — Screengrab

LAHORE: The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi on Monday expressed his sincere gratitude to the hardworking ground staff of Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, for their outstanding dedication during recent major cricketing events.

Following the conclusion of the third and final T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh, PCB chairman personally met the ground staff at Gaddafi Stadium, commending their excellent work and boosting their morale.

He also shared a video of the meeting on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), in which he acknowledged the ground crew’s relentless efforts throughout the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the Pakistan vs Bangladesh series.

Naqvi praised the team for working tirelessly around the clock, especially under challenging weather conditions, ensuring that the pitch and outfield remained in top condition.

“I would like to extend my sincere appreciation and heartfelt thanks to the dedicated ground staff at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore,” he said.

Chairman PCB acknowledged their efforts despite the extreme heat, which ensured top-quality pitch and ground conditions.

“Your tireless efforts and commitment during the PSL and the Pakistan vs Bangladesh series have not gone unnoticed. Working day and night—especially in the intense heat—you ensured the ground and pitches remained in excellent condition throughout,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan clinched the three-match T20I series 3-0 by winning the final match by seven wickets at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Chasing a challenging target of 197 runs, Pakistan’s innings began shakily as opener Sahibzada Farhan was dismissed early, managing just one run off four balls to the bowling of Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

However, Mohammad Haris and Saim Ayub quickly stabilized the innings with a commanding stand. The duo added 56 runs during the powerplay, losing just one wicket and maintaining a brisk scoring rate.

Haris and Saim built a 92-run partnership for the second wicket, displaying aggressive and fluent stroke play to keep Pakistan firmly in control. The stand was broken when Tanzim Hasan dismissed Saim for a well-made 45 off 29 balls, leaving Pakistan at 100-2 after 9.5 overs.

Despite the setback, Mohammad Haris continued to anchor the innings and reached his half-century as Pakistan stood at 115-2 after 11 overs.

Hasan Nawaz then provided a quick-fire cameo, hitting two boundaries in his 26 off 13 balls before falling to Mehidy Hasan, bringing the score to 137-3 at 12.5 overs.

Undeterred, Haris maintained his dominance over the Bangladeshi attack, finding boundaries and clearing the ropes with ease. He brought up his maiden T20I century in just 45 balls, showcasing sublime batting throughout the innings.

Haris remained unbeaten on a sensational 107 off 46 balls, which included eight fours and seven sixes. Captain Agha Salman added a quick 14 off 11 balls as Pakistan comfortably chased down the target in 17.1 overs.