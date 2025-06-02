South Africa opener ready to shine in WTC final against Australia

South Africa opener Ryan Rickelton celebrates his maiden century on the first day of the second Test against Sri Lanka at Gqeberha on December 5, 2024. — AFP

South Africa opener Ryan Rickelton on Monday expressed hope to perform brilliantly against Australia in the ICC World Test Championship final and lead his team to victory.

Speaking to Cricket South Africa’s social media platform on Monday, Rickelton acknowledged the unique challenge and excitement of playing at Lord’s — a venue where many members of the South African squad would be making their Test debut.

“I am trying not to think about it in my honesty. I had the pleasure of being, we played England. I was the 12th player for that game. So I have a feeling of what the experience is about.

Hopefully the occasion won't get too grand and I can lean back on that experience just just to know what I'm going to expect. But, yeah, one occasion, it's gonna be not just my first Test match here. A lot of the group's first Test match there, and the guys are buzzing for it,” he explained.

Rickelton was also aware of the formidable Australian bowling attack he would face, consisting of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon, a group that has dominated Test cricket for nearly a decade.

“Obviously, they have been a core group of the whole team, but that bowling attack has been core for four plus five, six, seven, eight years. So an incredible attack.

We know what they are going to bring to the party. But I did get the opportunity to face them in India as well. So it's nice just to obviously get that first bit of the first taste, but to be a completely different prospect at Lord's, with a red-ball as well,” he said.

Rickelton also looked forward to partnering Aiden Markram at the top of the order and building a strong foundation for the Proteas.

“I don't think you consciously do that. I did find myself sitting next to him on the bus and the plane coming out by natural law of order for some reason. But I think as we get a bit closer, we'll start chatting a bit more about the intricacies of Lord's in the game, and we'll start batting more together as we prepare.

I just think it's the way it kind of unravels. And, yeah, what an awesome partner to open up with. I told him he's already facing the first ball. So, yeah, looking forward to obviously getting out there with him and hopefully putting on a good opening stand,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the ICC World Test championship final is set to take place on June 11, at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London between South Africa and defending champions Australia.

South Africa currently leads the WTC 2023-25 standings, having won eight out of 12 Tests.

After a 1-1 drawn home series against India and a 2-0 defeat in New Zealand, they rebounded with series victories over the West Indies (1-0), Bangladesh (2-0), Sri Lanka (2-0), and Pakistan (2-0).

On the other hand, Australia stands second on the table, with 13 wins and four losses from 19 Tests.

Their journey included a 2-0 win against Sri Lanka, a 3-1 triumph over India, a 2-0 series win against New Zealand, and a 1-1 draw with the West Indies.

They also whitewashed Pakistan 3-0, while the Ashes series against England ended in a 2-2 draw.

Squads:

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson.