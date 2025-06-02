Oscar Piastri wins Spanish GP as Verstappen handed late penalty

McLaren's Oscar Piastri celebrates on the podium with a trophy after winning the Spanish Grand Prix at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Barcelona on June 1, 2025. — Reuters

BARCELONA: Formula 1 championship leader Oscar Piastri on Sunday clinched the Spanish Grand Prix beating teammate Lando Norris in a McLaren one-two as Red Bulls’ Max Verstappen was penalised late for collision.

Verstappen was forced onto hard tyres against rivals' softs, resulting in collision with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and twice with Mercedes’s George Russell.

Verstappen ended up finishing fifth but was dropped to 10th after a 10-second penalty for a second Russell collision.

The Dutch driver was pushing hard to challenge the number one and two McLaren drivers leading him. He used a three-stop strategy, while Norris and Piastri stopped only twice.

Verstappen was set for a third place finish before the safety car because of Kimi Antonelli of the Mercedes, who had to retire from the race due to engine failure.

The four-time champion lost pace and positions after Red Bull chose to put hard tyres on Verstappen’s car, in comparison to others who were all fitted with soft rubber.

As the race resumed after the safety car, Verstappen was unable to grip properly, resulting in collisions with rival drivers. He and Leclerc were also investigated post-race for their collision, which could further lead to sanctions.

Piastri, who defeated Norris by 2.4 seconds securing his fifth win in nine races this season, finished third last weekend in Monaco.

The Australian driver reflected on his victory saying it is a nice way to bounce back.

“It’s a nice way to bounce back from Monaco. A superb weekend,” Piastri said.

Russell finished fourth after being let through by Verstappen, Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg got the fifth position.

Meanwhile, Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton was disappointed with the sixth spot, Isack Hadjar was seventh for Racing Bulls and Alpine’s Pierre Gasly finished eighth, while the local boy Fernando Alonso was ninth ahead of Verstappen.