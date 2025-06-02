Star South African batter announces retirement from International cricket

Rassie van der Dussen (R) and Heinrich Klaasen run between the wickets during the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between England and South Africa at National Stadium in Karachi on March 1, 2025. - AFP

South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen has announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect.

The 33-year-old cricketer took to social media on Monday to share the news, calling it a deeply emotional yet peaceful decision.

“It is a sad day for me as I announce that I have decided to step away from international cricket,” Klaasen wrote. “It took me a long time to decide what’s best for me and my family for the future. It was truly a very difficult decision but also one that I have absolute peace with.”

Klaasen reflected on his international journey, describing it as the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.

“From day one, it was the biggest privilege representing my country. It was everything I had worked for and dreamed about as a young boy,” he added.

He also expressed gratitude to his teammates, coaches, and fans.

“I have made great friendships and relationships that I will treasure for life. Playing for the Proteas gave me the opportunity to meet incredible people who changed my life. I can’t thank them enough. My road to wearing the Proteas shirt was different from most, and there were certain coaches who continued to believe in me — to them, I’ll always be grateful.”

Klaasen stated that the main reason for his retirement was to spend more time with his family.

“I look forward to spending more time with my family, and this decision will allow me to do so. I will always be a big Proteas supporter and would like to thank everyone who supported me and my teammates throughout my career.”

Heinrich Klaasen made his international debut in 2018 during an ODI series against India and went on to represent South Africa across all three formats over a seven-year career.

ODIs proved to be his most successful format, where he played 60 matches and scored 2,141 runs at an average of 43.69 and an impressive strike rate of 117.05, including four centuries and 11 half-centuries.

Among his standout performances was a blistering 174 off just 83 balls against Australia at Centurion in 2023 — the highest individual score by any batter at No. 5 in ODI history.

In T20 Internationals, Klaasen featured in 58 matches, amassing 1,000 runs at a strike rate of 141.84, with five half-centuries to his name.

He also appeared in four Test matches, scoring 104 runs at an average of 13.00.

The wicketkeeper batter last played for South Africa in March this year during the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal against New Zealand. He was dismissed for just three runs off seven balls, as the Proteas lost the match by 50 runs.

Klaasen’s decision was inevitable, considering Shukri Conrad’s vision for the national team.

Appointed as South Africa’s white-ball coach last month, Conrad emphasized that representing South Africa would take precedence over participation in T20 leagues during his tenure. He is committed to fielding the strongest possible South African team in every match.

South Africa faces a packed schedule across all formats, including several white-ball series throughout July, August, and September. These fixtures overlap with various T20 leagues such as Major League Cricket (MLC), The Hundred, and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

As one of South Africa’s most sought-after players on the T20 franchise circuit, Klaasen is contracted to participate in the MLC and The Hundred, representing the Seattle Orcas and Manchester Originals, respectively.

Conrad was expected to engage with players outside the central contract system, including Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi. However, from the outset, he was firm about his selection policy:

"All our players must be available for selection. If they make themselves unavailable for selection, well, that's a decision that they've made and the path that they've chosen." He was especially keen to avoid situations where players do not feature in bilaterals but are parachuted in for an ICC event or one where a severely under-strength national squad has to take the field.

Enoch Nkwe, Cricket South Africa’s director of national teams and high performance, expressed his respect for Klaasen’s decision:

"Heinrich has been a true match-winner for South Africa. He was a player capable of changing the course of a game in a matter of overs," he said. "His commitment and impact in the white-ball formats have been immense, and we thank him for his outstanding service to South African cricket.

"He has been transparent with Cricket South Africa throughout the past few months, and we fully respect his decision to retire from international cricket. We wish him continued success in the next chapter of his journey."