Veteran South African spinner aims to make history in WTC final

South Africa spinner Keshav Maharaj celebrates a wicket with teammates on the third day of the second Test against Bangladesh at Chattogram on October 31, 2024. — AFP

South Africa’s experienced spinner Keshav Maharaj on Monday expressed hope to perform excellently and help his team defeat Australia to become champions in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Maharaj had taken 22 wickets against Australia in Test cricket, despite bowling in conditions not particularly supportive of spinners.

He also played a crucial role in South Africa’s path to the final, taking 40 wickets across eight matches in the current World Test Championship cycle.

Maharaj, who has been a vital team player and advisor throughout his career, shared his role off the field.

“I guess I have become someone to provide a shoulder to those who need it. I like to give advice where I can,” he said.

The 35-year-old returned to competitive cricket after a long break, eager to face Pat Cummins’ Australia in the final.

Maharaj spoke about the importance of the break, which allowed him and his teammates to regroup and focus.

“Having had the break, I am excited to get back together with the boys. Guys have been playing all over, in different competitions, but now we have some time to really get close and focus.

“I have been working hard on my bowling and conditioning, and I think we needed a mental break. But you don’t need any motivation to play a final against Australia,” he said.

South Africa and Australia shared a history of tight ICC knockout contests, with Australia winning the 1999 and 2023 World Cup semi-finals.

Maharaj was fully aware of the task ahead against the dominant Australian side.

“We know what is in front of us, because Australia is a great team, who play a great brand of cricket, and they have been the dominant force for a long time and conquered all three formats,” Maharaj stated.

Despite this, Maharaj believed South Africa’s recent form and team spirit gave them a chance to halt Australia’s dominance.

“When I think of the character of this team, our never-say-die attitude stands out. There are only three of us who have played over 50 Tests, but we never back down from a challenge. Regardless of the place or the opponent, we believe in each other, and that’s what really matters.

“What Shuks and Temba have done deserves a lot of credit. They have encouraged us, and to see this team come together and get to where we are, it really is special,” he said.

Maharaj also highlighted South Africa’s strong record at Lord’s Cricket Ground, where they had won five Tests since their readmission to international cricket in 1991.

“We know that it is a crucial, one-off Test match. We also know that we have a great record at Lord’s as a country, and the key for us is to focus on executing our plans,” he noted.

Aside from the team’s ambitions, Maharaj was on the brink of a personal milestone — becoming the first South African spinner to reach 200 Test wickets, currently standing at 198.

“I never really thought about it. For me, it has always been about doing my job for the team. The personal accolades don’t really matter, as long as the team is winning,” Maharaj said.

“Hopefully, I can add 200 more before I am done! As long as I can keep getting in the team, I just want to keep improving, trusting my skill set and contributing for the country,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the ICC World Test championship final is set to take place on June 11, at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London between South Africa and defending champions Australia.

South Africa currently leads the WTC 2023-25 standings, having won eight out of 12 Tests.

After a 1-1 drawn home series against India and a 2-0 defeat in New Zealand, they rebounded with series victories over the West Indies (1-0), Bangladesh (2-0), Sri Lanka (2-0), and Pakistan (2-0).

On the other hand, Australia stands second on the table, with 13 wins and four losses from 19 Tests.

Their journey included a 2-0 win against Sri Lanka, a 3-1 triumph over India, a 2-0 series win against New Zealand, and a 1-1 draw with the West Indies.

They also whitewashed Pakistan 3-0, while the Ashes series against England ended in a 2-2 draw.

Squads:

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson.