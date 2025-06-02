James Anderson stars with career-best figures in T20 comeback after 11 years

Lancashire’s James Anderson celebrates a wicket with teammates against Durham during the Vitality Blast at Chester-le-Street on June 1, 2025. — ECB

DURHAM: England pace legend James Anderson marked a remarkable return to T20 cricket by delivering his career-best bowling figures in nearly 11 years, taking three wickets against Durham here at Chester-le-Street on Sunday.

Anderson was named in Lancashire’s playing XI for their T20 Blast clash against Durham, his first T20 appearance since August 2014.

Anderson impressed with figures of 3/17 runs in his four overs, helping Lancashire secure a strong performance in the match. This marks his best bowling figures in the T20 format.

The 42-year-old Anderson, who retired from Test cricket last year as the world’s leading wicket-taker among fast bowlers, had signed a one-year contract with Lancashire this season covering both the County Championship and the T20 Blast.

His international commitments had limited his appearances for Lancashire over the years, though he did feature once in the 2024 County Championship, picking up 7/35.

Anderson last played a T20 International for England in 2009 and an ODI in 2015, focusing primarily on Test cricket during his illustrious international career.

Since retiring from Tests, he has served as a consultant for the England men’s team.

Lancashire started their 2025 Blast campaign on a strong note with victories over Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire on May 29 and May 31, respectively, despite ongoing struggles in the County Championship.

In the match against Durham, Anderson replaced Mitch Stanley in the side. Opening the bowling, he quickly made an impact by dismissing Durham openers Alex Lees and Graham Clark in his first spell.

He then returned later in the innings to claim the wicket of Colin Ackermann.

This comeback contrasts sharply with Anderson’s last T20 appearance on August 23, 2014, in the Blast final against Warwickshire, where he went wicketless and conceded 52 runs in his four overs, with Lancashire losing by four runs.

Overall, Anderson has featured in 44 T20 matches, taking 41 wickets at an average of 32.14 and an economy rate of 8.47 runs per over.

Throughout his career, he has represented only Lancashire at the domestic level and England internationally.