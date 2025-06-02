Root record-breaking knock seals England’s win over West Indies in second ODI

England’s Joe Root raises his bat after a match-winning and record-breaking century against the West Indies during the second ODI at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on June 1, 2025. — X/@WisdenCricket

CARDIFF: England’s Joe Root played a magnificent innings of 166 runs in the second ODI against the West Indies, setting several records, including becoming the highest run-scorer for his country.

Root delivered a masterclass in batting, guiding England to a thrilling three-wicket victory over the West Indies in the second ODI at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on Sunday.

The knock not only earned him the Player of the Match award but also saw him achieve several significant career milestones.

Root’s sublime innings helped England successfully chase down a target of 309, despite a mid-innings collapse that saw them slip to 133 for 5.

Batting at Number three, the former captain anchored the innings with calm precision, sharing a crucial partnership with Will Jacks to see England home in the 49th over.

In the process, Root surpassed Eoin Morgan’s record of 6,957 ODI runs, becoming England’s all-time leading run-scorer in ODI.

The milestone 7,000-run mark also placed him among the fastest in the world to reach the landmark—fifth-fastest overall—achieved in just 168 innings.

Root made his ODI debut in January 2013, and although his appearances were sporadic between 2020 and 2022—playing only 15 matches in that span—he has featured in 21 ODIs since, making a strong comeback.

His 166 un-beaten is now the fifth-highest individual score by an England player in ODIs, just behind Robin Smith’s 167 against Australia in 1993.

Ben Stokes still holds the top spot with 182 against New Zealand in 2023.

Root’s knock also set a new benchmark for England’s highest individual score against the West Indies, eclipsing Jos Buttler’s 150 made in 2019.

Additionally, Root’s century was his 12th while batting at No.3—matching the legendary Brian Lara—and took his average at that position to an impressive 51.65. With 18 ODI hundreds overall, he holds the record for the most centuries by any England batter.

In run-chases, Root continues to be England’s most reliable anchor, now holding the record for most ODI centuries (nine) in chases, surpassing Jason Roy’s previous tally of eight.