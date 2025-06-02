Iyer, Hardik fined for slow over-rates in IPL 2025 Qualifier 2

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya (R) and his Punjab Kings' counterpart Shreyas Iyer pose for a photograph during the toss before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on May 26, 2025. - AFP

Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya have been fined for maintaining slow over-rates during the IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) in Ahmedabad on Sunday night.

The match began late due to unseasonal rain that hit Ahmedabad shortly after the toss.

As per the tournament’s updated playing conditions, an additional two hours were available to ensure the completion of the game. However, both teams' slow over-rates caused further delays, pushing the match to a late finish.

This was PBKS' second over-rate offence of the season, resulting in a fine of INR 24 lakh for captain Shreyas Iyer.

Hardik Pandya, whose MI side committed their third such offence this season, was fined INR 30 lakh. Additionally, other PBKS players were each fined either INR 6 lakh or 25% of their individual match fees, whichever was lower.

For MI players, the penalties were stiffer — INR 12 lakh or 50% of their match fees.

Despite MI breaching the over-rate rule for the third time, Hardik Pandya avoided a suspension.

This is due to a rule change implemented ahead of the 2025 season; under the previous regulations, he would have faced a one-match ban, as he did at the end of IPL 2024.

PBKS secured a place in the final thanks to a match-winning knock by Iyer, who scored an unbeaten 87 off 41 balls.

The victory knocked MI out of the tournament and took PBKS to their first IPL final since 2014. They will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the title clash on June 3.

With neither PBKS nor RCB having lifted the trophy since the tournament's inception in 2008, a new IPL champion is guaranteed on Tuesday night.