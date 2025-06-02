Shreyas Iyer’s heroics power Punjab Kings into IPL 2025 final after 11 years

Punjab Kings' Shreyas Iyer (left) and Marcus Stoinis celebrate after finishing the chase against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 1, 2025. — BCCI

AHMEDABAD: Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer played a match-winning unbeaten knock of 87 off just 41 balls, smashing eight sixes to power his team to a thrilling five-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 semifinal at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

This win propelled PBKS into their first IPL final in 11 years.

Chasing a challenging target of 204 runs, PBKS reached the total with an over to spare, ending MI’s hopes of defending a 200+ total for the first time in IPL history.

The match, delayed by over two hours due to rain, saw Mumbai Indians post a competitive 203/6 in their 20 overs.

MI’s innings was bolstered by solid contributions from Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav, who both scored 44 runs, along with Jonny Bairstow’s quickfire 38 off 24 balls.

Mumbai won the toss and opted to bat first before the rain interruption, which did not result in any overs being lost.

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis provided PBKS with an early breakthrough by dismissing opener Rohit Sharma for just eight runs.

Varma and Bairstow then shared a 51-run partnership, followed by a strong 72-run stand between Varma and Yadav that put MI in a commanding position. However, both batters fell in quick succession, triggering a middle-order collapse.

A late cameo from Naman Dhir, who scored 37 off 18 balls, helped Mumbai post a formidable total.

In response, Australian wicketkeeper Josh Inglis gave PBKS a flying start, smashing 38 off just 21 balls, including a 20-run over off pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Mumbai hit back through captain Hardik Pandya, who dismissed Inglis. The pressure mounted when Nehal Wadhera fell for 48, leaving PBKS needing 48 off the final 26 balls.

But captain Shreyas Iyer remained composed under pressure. With 23 runs needed off the last two overs, he unleashed a brutal assault, hammering four sixes in the 19th over to seal a clinical five-wicket victory and book PBKS’s place in the IPL 2025 final.

PBKS will now face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final on Tuesday at the same venue.

Both teams are yet to win the IPL title, guaranteeing a new champion this season.