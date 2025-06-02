Australia A squad announced for multi-format series against Sri Lanka A

Nathan McSweeney of South Australia during the Sheffield Shield match between South Australia and Queensland at Karen Rolton Oval, on March 29, 2025, in Adelaide, Australia. - Cricket Australia

The National Selection Panel (NSP) has unveiled a 16-player Australia A squad for the upcoming multi-format series against Sri Lanka A, set to take place in Darwin next month.

The squad features a blend of seasoned performers and promising young talent, with 2024–25 Sheffield Shield leading run-scorer Jake Weatherald headlining the group.

Batters Jason Sangha and Kurtis Patterson have been rewarded for their impressive Sheffield Shield campaigns, joining rising star Campbell Kellaway, who notched two first-class centuries in a breakthrough summer for Victoria.

Consistent One-Day Cup performers Liam Scott, Bryce Jackson, and Henry Thornton have also earned selection, while emerging prospects Ollie Peake and Jack Nisbet have been included as part of the squad’s youth core.

Players with existing overseas commitments were not considered for selection. The captain for the series will be announced closer to the start date.

All five matches in the Australia A vs Sri Lanka A series will be streamed live on Kayo Sports and cricket.com.au.

Meanwhile, pre-sale for the 2025–26 international summer of cricket will begin on June 3, with general public ticket sales opening on June 13.

Chair of Selectors George Bailey expressed his enthusiasm about the upcoming series and highlighted the rationale behind the squad selection.

“We’re looking forward to playing an Australia A series in Darwin and experiencing the unique Northern Territory winter climate which allows for a variety of conditions.

“We’ve picked a balanced squad which provides a number of options, which we expect will be required over the course of the series.

“Jake Weatherald, Jason Sangha and Kurtis Patterson have all had dominant Sheffield Shield seasons and earned the opportunity to test themselves against international opposition.

“Additionally, there is a strong presence of emerging talent in the squad who will benefit from playing alongside senior players including Nathan McSweeney and Matthew Renshaw who bring substantial experience at ‘A’ level.

“Given the timing of this series, the NSP has worked closely with State and Territory associations to determine availability and identify players who would benefit from the opportunity.

“There are several players with existing opportunities overseas or tailored off-season programs who weren’t considered for selection. We anticipate those players will be available for Australia A’s tour of India in September as we look ahead to the 2027 Border-Gavaskar Series.”

Australia A squad

Sam Elliott (VIC/Fitzroy Doncaster CC), Matt Gilkes (NSW/University of NSW CC), Bryce Jackson (WA/Melville District CC), Campbell Kellaway (VIC/Melbourne CC), Nathan McSweeney (SA/Glenelg CC), Jack Nisbet (NSW/Sydney CC), Mitch Perry (VIC/Richmond CC), Kurtis Patterson (NSW/St George District CC), Oliver Peake (VIC/Geelong CC), Josh Philippe (NSW/Western Suburbs District CC), Matt Renshaw (QLD/Toombul District CC), Jason Sangha (SA/Kensington District CC), Liam Scott (SA/Glenelg CC), Billy Stanlake (TAS/Greater Northern Raiders CC), Henry Thornton (SA/Kensington District CC) , Jake Weatherald (TAS/Kingborough District CC)

Australia A vs Sri Lanka A | Darwin