ACC postpones Women’s Emerging Asia Cup 2025

An undated picture of participating teams with the Women's Emerging Asia Cup trophy. - ACC

DUBAI: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has officially announced the postponement of the Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2025, which was originally scheduled to begin on June 6 in Sri Lanka.

The decision follows a request from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) President Shammi Silva, who wrote to ACC President Mohsin Naqvi, seeking a postponement due to unfavorable weather conditions and growing health concerns related to the chikungunya virus outbreak in the region.

“The decision to postpone the tournament comes after consultations were held on a letter received from Mr. Shammi Silva, President Sri Lanka Cricket Board, who wrote to the President of the ACC, seeking postponement of the event citing adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka and health concerns owing to the spread of chikungunya disease in the region,” the ACC stated in a press release.

“The ACC will announce the new dates for the tournament in due course. We appreciate the understanding of all participating teams, players, commercial partners, and stakeholders.”

ACC President Mohsin Naqvi reaffirmed the council’s commitment to promoting women’s cricket across Asia and providing opportunities for emerging talent.

“The ACC is fully committed to providing platforms for young women cricketers to grow and compete,” said Naqvi.

“We understand the importance of this tournament in shaping the future of women’s cricket in the region, and we will work swiftly to reschedule it at the earliest.”

Previously, speculation had been circulating in the media regarding India’s possible withdrawal from ACC tournaments due to ongoing cross-border tensions. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has strongly refuted these claims.

Speaking to the Indian media, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia clarified the board's position regarding participation in ACC events, firmly denying any withdrawal rumors.

“There has been no discussion or decision to withdraw from any ACC event. Our current focus remains on the Indian Premier League and the upcoming England series for both the men’s and women’s teams.”