Pakistan rowing team shines at Asian indoor championship with record medal haul

Pakistani athletes pose for a picture after securing 14 medals and finishing third overall at the Asian Indoor Rowing Championship in Pattaya on June 1, 2025. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s rowing team made history at the Asian indoor rowing championship in Pattaya, Thailand, securing 14 medals, including 10 golds and finishing third overall in the prestigious continental event held from May 26 to 31.

The Pakistani squad dominated multiple categories, with standout performances in the masters, Under-23 and open divisions.

More than 20 Asian nations competed in the championship, where Pakistan surpassed traditional rowing powerhouses.

Asad Ali led the medal charge with an exceptional five gold medals, while Maqbool Ali and Wali Khan each claimed two golds.

Other key contributors included Abdul Jabbar, who won one gold and one silver; Muhammad Shahzad, securing one gold and one silver and Tayyab Iftikhar, who earned one silver and one bronze.

Pakistan’s final tally of 10 gold, three silver and one bronze marked the country’s best-ever performance in the tournament, underscoring the team’s rapid progress in indoor rowing.

Pakistan finished at third position on overall table followed by Thailand on top and India on 2nd place.

The event, hosted in Pattaya, a coastal city known for its sports facilities, drew elite rowers from across Asia.

Pakistani athletes received widespread acclaim for their discipline and competitive spirit, setting a strong foundation for future international contests.