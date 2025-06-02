Former England pacer joins South Africa as consultant ahead of WTC final

South Africa team celebrates their Test series win over Pakistan 2-0 in Cape Town on January 6th, 2025. - AFP

Former England fast bowler Stuart Broad will join the South African squad as a consultant to assist with preparations for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia on June 11.

This marks Broad’s first coaching role since retiring from international cricket in 2023.

The 38-year-old will attend the Proteas' training session at Lord’s on June 9, lending his experience as Temba Bavuma's side aims to dethrone defending champions Australia.

Broad, who claimed 604 wickets in 167 Test matches—second only to James Anderson on England’s all-time list—has a particularly strong record against Australia, taking 153 wickets, the most by any bowler in Tests against the Aussies. He also excelled at Lord’s, where he captured 113 wickets in 28 Tests.

The South African squad has already assembled in the UK and will face Zimbabwe at Arundel Castle Cricket Ground in Sussex from Tuesday as part of their build-up to the final.

Australia, the reigning World Test Championship holders, secured the title by defeating India at The Oval in 2023.

For the unversed, South Africa’s WTC campaign included 12 Tests, of which they won eight. After a drawn home series against India (1-1) and a 2-0 loss in New Zealand, they bounced back strongly with series wins over the West Indies (1-0), Bangladesh (2-0), Sri Lanka (2-0), and Pakistan (2-0).

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson.