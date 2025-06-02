Australia's Glenn Maxwell announces retirement from ODI cricket

Glenn Maxwell reacts during the 4th Metro Bank One Day International between England and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground on September 27, 2024 in London, England. - AFP

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Monday officially announced his retirement from 50-over international cricket with immediate effect.

However, the 36-year-old will continue to be available for T20Is and is expected to remain in contention until the 2026 T20 World Cup.

His decision follows Australia’s semi-final exit from the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year and comes shortly after fellow two-time ODI World Cup winner Steven Smith also bid farewell to the format.

While Maxwell has not formally retired from Test cricket, he is unlikely to be selected again in the red-ball format.

The announcement was made during a long-form interview on the Final Word Podcast, where Maxwell cited the physical toll of ODI cricket, especially following his serious leg injury in 2022, as a key factor in his decision.

"I felt like I was letting the team down a little bit with how body was reacting to the conditions," Maxwell said. "I had a good chat with [Australia chair of selectors] George Bailey and I asked him what his thoughts were going forward.

"We talked about the 2027 World Cup and I said to him 'I don't think I am going to make that, it's time to start planning for people in my position to have a crack at it and make the position their own'. Hopefully they get enough of a lead-in to hang onto that role.

"I always said I wasn't going to hand my position over if I felt like I was still good enough to play. I didn't want to just hold on for a couple of series and almost play for selfish reasons.

"They are moving in such a clear direction so this give them the best look at what the line-up is leading into that next World Cup. I know how important that planning is."

Maxwell insisted he didn’t want to hold on for selfish reasons and believes stepping aside now gives Australia clarity in planning for the future.

Despite modest raw statistics—3,990 runs at 33.81 and 77 wickets at 47.32 in 149 ODIs—Maxwell's impact on the game was immense. His blistering strike-rate of 126.70 is second only to Andre Russell in ODI history and remains unmatched among players with over 2,000 runs.

His ODI career included four memorable centuries, none more iconic than his unbeaten 201 against Afghanistan during the 2023 World Cup in Mumbai.

That knock, made while chasing 292 after Australia had collapsed to 91 for 7, was the first double-century by an Australian in ODIs, the first-ever in a chase, and the first by any non-opener.

"I'm extremely fortunate that I was able to have my moment," Maxwell said of his greatest innings. "Everything that you've worked hard for, the peak of your powers, being able to put it in front of the world to see and it's almost like saying, this is the best of me, you can either take it or leave it, but this is all I've got."

Maxwell also set the record for the fastest century in ODI World Cup history—off just 40 balls against the Netherlands in Delhi—and holds the fourth-fastest ton as well, which he scored in 51 balls against Sri Lanka during the 2015 tournament in Sydney.

Another standout performance came in 2020 when he and Alex Carey pulled off a stunning chase of 303 against England at Old Trafford after Australia had fallen to 73 for 5. Maxwell’s 108 off 90 balls played a pivotal role in securing the series win.

"I think that was probably one of my favorite memories," Maxwell said. "Being out there with Alex Carey, he had had a bit of a tough start to his innings, but once he started to get the get the ball in the middle about a few times, it was great fun out there. And to be a part of his first one-day hundred out there, and to play a huge role in winning that series with everything that went on over the [previous] few months, not playing cricket for a long time, and having everyone in a bio-secure bubble and doing quarantine non-stop, it just made it all worth it."

Maxwell’s bowling, often overshadowed by his batting, also proved vital in major tournaments. He played a key role as Australia’s frontline spinner in the 2015 World Cup, and again as a second spinner during the 2023 edition in India, maintaining an impressive economy rate of 4.81.

He also delivered one of the most memorable final overs in ODI history, bowling a double-wicket maiden against Pakistan in 2014 to defend just two runs.

Known for his electric fielding, Maxwell consistently contributed in key positions both inside the circle and in the deep, earning a reputation as one of Australia’s finest all-round fielders.

Australia’s chairman of selectors George Bailey praised Maxwell’s overall contribution to the game.

"Congratulations to Glenn on what has been one of the most exciting and influential one day international careers in the format's history," Greenberg said. "Glenn's ballistic batting has lit up the cricket world and been one of the cornerstones of Australia's continued success in the 50 over game, including his heroic role in the 2023 World Cup triumph.

"As with other greats of the game, crowds have flocked to grounds just to watch Glenn bat and children have been inspired to pick up a bat after seeing him put opposition attacks to the sword with a breathtaking array of shots.

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg also paid tribute to Maxwell’s career.

"Australian cricket is indebted to Glenn for his ODI exploits and excited that he will now focus on our quest to win the ICC T20 World Cup next year."

Maxwell is currently recovering from a fractured finger sustained during the IPL but is expected to return to action in less than two weeks for Major League Cricket in the United States.

He is also likely to be named in Australia’s squad for the five-match T20I series in the Caribbean, starting July 20.