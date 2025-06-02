PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi commends security arrangements for Bangladesh series

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi clicks a memorable photo along with the PCB management, ground staff and the Pakistan team after a successful series against Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on June 1, 2025. - PCB

LAHORE: Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi, has praised the exceptional security arrangements made for the recent cricket series against Bangladesh.

He lauded the efforts of the Lahore Police, Pakistan Army, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies for their exemplary performance.

Chairman Naqvi extended heartfelt gratitude to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and the Punjab government for their unwavering support at all levels.

He acknowledged that under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Punjab government's assistance was outstanding.

He emphasised that the law enforcement agencies ensured foolproof security during all three matches, allowing cricket fans to enjoy the games in a safe and secure environment.

Naqvi congratulated the Lahore Police and all relevant security agencies for their dedication and tireless efforts.

Furthermore, he offered special appreciation to the officers and personnel who carried out their duties with utmost diligence, playing a crucial role in the successful and secure execution of the cricket series.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan clinched the three-match T20I series 3-0 by winning the final match by seven wickets at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Chasing a challenging target of 197 runs, Pakistan’s innings began shakily as opener Sahibzada Farhan was dismissed early, managing just one run off four balls to the bowling of Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

However, Mohammad Haris and Saim Ayub quickly stabilized the innings with a commanding stand. The duo added 56 runs during the powerplay, losing just one wicket and maintaining a brisk scoring rate.

Haris and Saim built a 92-run partnership for the second wicket, displaying aggressive and fluent stroke play to keep Pakistan firmly in control. The stand was broken when Tanzim Hasan dismissed Saim for a well-made 45 off 29 balls, leaving Pakistan at 100-2 after 9.5 overs.

Despite the setback, Mohammad Haris continued to anchor the innings and reached his half-century as Pakistan stood at 115-2 after 11 overs.

Hasan Nawaz then provided a quick-fire cameo, hitting two boundaries in his 26 off 13 balls before falling to Mehidy Hasan, bringing the score to 137-3 at 12.5 overs.

Undeterred, Haris maintained his dominance over the Bangladeshi attack, finding boundaries and clearing the ropes with ease. He brought up his maiden T20I century in just 45 balls, showcasing sublime batting throughout the innings.

Haris remained unbeaten on a sensational 107 off 46 balls, which included eight fours and seven sixes. Captain Agha Salman added a quick 14 off 11 balls as Pakistan comfortably chased down the target in 17.1 overs.