Carlos Alcaraz edges past Ben Shelton to reach French Open quarterfinals

Carlos Alcaraz in action during his fourth round match against Ben Shelton of the U.S on June 1, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz continued his quest for a second French Open title with a hard-fought 7-6(8), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 victory over American Ben Shelton on Sunday at Court Philippe-Chatrier, securing a spot in the quarter-finals.

The 21-year-old Spaniard overcame a sluggish start and some inner battles to subdue the powerful-serving Shelton, who was aiming for the biggest win of his career.

“Today, I fought against myself—my mind,” Alcaraz said after the match. “I tried to stay calm, even though I was mad and saying not-so-good things. I’m really happy that I didn’t let those thoughts take over. I managed to push through.”

The match began with a tense first set. Alcaraz missed his only breakpoint opportunity in the opening 12 games but clawed his way back from 1-4 down in the tiebreak, saving three set points before clinching it when Shelton netted a crucial shot.

The second seed endured more pressure in a marathon 12-minute opening game of the second set, where he saved six break points to hold serve. From there, Alcaraz began to dictate play with deep, aggressive forehands that forced errors from the American.

Shelton showed resilience in the third set, jumping to a 3-1 lead. Although Alcaraz fought back, Shelton regained composure to take the set and keep his hopes alive.

However, Alcaraz’s consistency and court coverage proved decisive in the fourth set, as he broke Shelton’s rhythm to seal the match and move into the last eight.

Looking ahead to his quarter-final clash with Tommy Paul, Alcaraz acknowledged the quality of their past encounters.

“Every time we face each other, we bring a high level and play good tennis,” he said.

Alcaraz will now turn his focus to Paul, another American, as he continues his title defense in Paris.