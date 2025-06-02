Legendary Jamaican Boxer Mike McCallum dies at 68

Mike McCallum. — Image via BoxingSocial/YouTube (screengrab)

Jamaican professional boxer and three-time world champion Mike McCallum passed away suddenly at the age of 68 in Las Vegas on Saturday.

According to international media reports, McCallum fell ill on his way to the gym. He was later found unresponsive and was pronounced dead.

Jamaica’s Minister of Sports, Olivia Grange, confirmed the news and extended her condolences to McCallum’s family.

“It is with utter and complete sadness that I learned of the death of Jamaica’s three-time world boxing champion, Michael McKenzie McCallum,” said Grange.

“I express my personal condolences to his mother, siblings, and children. On behalf of the Ministry of Sports, I extend our sympathies to the family and friends of this legendary Jamaican.”

During his illustrious boxing career, McCallum held world titles in three weight classes: the WBA light middleweight, WBA middleweight, and WBC light heavyweight divisions.

He made history as the first Jamaican to win a world boxing title and became the 18th male boxer in history to become a triple champion.

He also enjoyed a decorated amateur career, winning gold medals at the 1978 Commonwealth Games and the 1978 Central American and Caribbean Games, both in the welterweight division.

McCallum earned the nickname “The Bodysnatcher” for his vicious and calculated body punching, which became his trademark in the ring.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness also paid tribute to the late boxer, reflecting on McCallum’s deep community roots.

“Rest in peace, Mike ‘Body Snatcher’ McCallum. A great Jamaican boxer who excelled on the world stage,” said Holness.

“An interesting fact for me was his connection to the Tower Hill and Olympic Gardens communities, where he trained under the guidance of local coach Austin ‘Tealy’ Taft.”