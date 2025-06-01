Mohammad Haris overtakes Babar Azam's record in T20I cricket

Mohammad Haris (left) plays a shot during the third and final Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on June 1, 2025 and Babar Azam celebrates after a scoring half-century (50 runs) during the fifth and last Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on April 27, 2024. - AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Haris showcased an explosive batting display on Sunday, leading his team to a convincing 3-0 series sweep over Bangladesh with a thrilling victory in the final match at Gaddafi Stadium.

Haris played a match-winning unbeaten innings of 107 runs off just 46 balls, featuring eight boundaries and seven sixes, at an extraordinary strike rate of 232.60. His stellar performance earned him the Player of the Match award.

With this remarkable century, the wicketkeeper batter became Pakistan’s second-fastest T20I centurion, surpassing both Babar Azam and Ahmed Shehzad.

He reached his maiden T20I hundred in 45 deliveries, overtaking Babar Azam’s previous record of 49 balls and Ahmed Shehzad’s 58 balls.

The fastest century for Pakistan remains Hasan Nawaz’s 44-ball hundred, scored during the T20I series against New Zealand in March.

Fastest T20I century by Pakistan batters:

Balls Batter Opponent Venue Year 44 Hasan Nawaz New Zealand Auckland 2025 45 Mohammad Haris Bangladesh Lahore 2025 49 Babar Azam South Africa Centurion 2021 58 Ahmed Shehzad Bangladesh Dhaka 2014 58 Babar Azam New Zealand Lahore 2023

In the third T20I, Pakistan faced a challenging target of 197 runs. The innings started nervously as opener Sahibzada Farhan was dismissed early, scoring only one run off four balls to Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s bowling.

However, Mohammad Haris and Saim Ayub quickly steadied the innings with a commanding partnership. The duo put together 56 runs for the loss of just one wicket in the first six overs, maintaining a strong scoring rate.

Haris and Saim forged a 92-run partnership for the second wicket, showcasing aggressive and fluent stroke play to keep Pakistan in control. The partnership ended when Tanzim Hasan trapped Saim for 45 runs off 29 deliveries, leaving Pakistan at 100-2 after 9.5 overs.

Despite the loss, Mohammad Haris continued to anchor the innings, reaching his half-century at 115-2 after 11 overs. Hasan Nawaz contributed quick runs with two boundaries before being dismissed for 26 off 13 balls by Mehidy Hasan, reducing Pakistan to 137-3 at 12.5 overs.

Undeterred, Haris maintained his dominance over the Bangladeshi bowling attack, striking boundaries and sixes with ease. He brought up his century in just 45 balls, displaying sublime batting throughout the innings.

Haris remained unbeaten on 107 off 46 deliveries, including eight fours and seven sixes, while captain Agha chipped in with a quick 14 off 11 balls as Pakistan comfortably chased down the target in 17.1 overs.