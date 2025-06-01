Sabalenka storms past Anisimova to reach French Open quarterfinals

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka reacts during her fourth round match against Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. on June 1, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: World number one Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the quarterfinals of the French Open after defeating 16th seed Amanda Anisimova 7-5, 6-3 at Court Suzanne Lenglen on Sunday.

The Belarusian, a three-time Grand Slam champion, now boasts more straight-set wins this season—33—than any other player has total tour-level victories.

Reflecting on her performance, Sabalenka praised Anisimova's resilience and acknowledged their competitive history. She emphasised the importance of staying focused and varying her game to secure the win.

"She is a great player, a tough one," Sabalenka said. "We've had tough battles in the past. Honestly, I was very focused, tried to put as much pressure on her as I could, and changed the rhythm a bit. I’m super happy with the win. She challenged me a lot."

Sabalenka will now face China's seventh seed Zheng Qinwen in the quarterfinals.

Qinwen recently defeated Sabalenka for the first time in seven meetings during the Italian Open quarterfinals—a key match in the lead-up to Roland Garros.

Despite holding a 5-3 head-to-head advantage over Sabalenka, Anisimova has now lost their last two encounters. She put up a strong fight in the opening set, breaking Sabalenka as she served for the set.

However, two missed break points in the 11th game proved costly, allowing the top seed to seize the momentum and take the first set.

Sabalenka then raced to a 3-0 lead in the second set and maintained control to close out the match in straight sets.