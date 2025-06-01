Manny Pacquiao returns to face Mario Barrios for WBC title

An undated picture of Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao. — X/@MannyPacquiao

LAS VEGAS: Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is set to make a sensational return to the ring this July in a high-stakes bout against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The fight will mark Pacquiao’s first appearance since August 2021, when he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Yordenis Ugas, in what many believed would be his farewell bout.

Now 46 years old, Pacquiao’s comeback has sparked widespread debate among fans and analysts, with concerns surrounding his age, potential ring rust, and the caliber of his opponent.

Nevertheless, the Filipino icon—who boasts a professional record of 62 wins, 8 losses, and 2 draws—remains resolute in his quest to reclaim championship gold, nearly three decades after his pro debut in 1995.

Pacquiao emphasised his motivation to inspire young athletes and boxing fans, also reflecting on his recent Hall of Fame induction, which he described as a surreal and humbling experience.

“That’s what I’m trying to do—to be an inspiration to young kids and to people who love boxing,” said Pacquiao. “It’s a great honor for me to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. That’s history. I can’t believe it. I never imagined in my boxing career that I would make it to the Hall of Fame.”

Mario Barrios, 29, heads into the fight with significant momentum, having defeated Yordenis Ugas in September 2023, a win that cemented his rising status in the competitive welterweight division.

Meanwhile, Ugas, now 38, has announced plans to return to the ring following back-to-back losses to Errol Spence Jr. and Barrios.

“I’ve been training for almost two years. Training is a lifestyle for me,” said Ugas. “I want to fight a fourth consecutive champion.”