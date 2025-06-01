WWE releases R-Truth after 16-year run

R-Truth making his entrance during Monday Night RAW at the Toyota Center on December 30, 2024 in Houston, Texas. - WWE

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) veteran R-Truth has officially announced his departure from the company, marking the end of a remarkable 16-year run filled with iconic moments, comedic brilliance, and fan-favorite performances.

The 53-year-old performer, whose real name is Ron Killings, shared the news on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), revealing that he has been released and expressing heartfelt gratitude to fans and the WWE Universe.

"I'm sorry to inform you all. I just got released from WWE. I want to thank WWE for the ride, but MOSTLY I want to thank each and EVERY ONE OF YOU who was along for the ride. Thank you for all the love, support, and appreciation you have given me over the years. Thank you," Truth posted.

Im sorry to inform you all. I just got released from WWE. I want to thank WWE for the ride, but MOSTLY I want to thank each and EVERYONE OF YOU who was along for the ride, Thank you for all the love, support, and appreciation you have given me over the years. Thank you 🙏🏾 — Ron Killings (@RonKillings) June 1, 2025





Following his statement, several reports confirmed that WWE has opted not to renew his contract when it expires later this year. Though technically still under contract, Truth’s message reflects the company’s decision regarding his future.

His announcement came just days after he faced his childhood idol, John Cena, at Saturday Night’s Main Event, followed by what may have been his final WWE match—a loss to JC Mateo on SmackDown.

Truth, a beloved and versatile performer, had been with WWE since 2008 in his second tenure.

His first stint, from 1999 to 2001 as K-Kwik, was followed by a successful run in TNA Wrestling, where he became a two-time NWA World Heavyweight Champion. Upon returning to WWE, he became known for his comedic segments, numerous 24/7 Championship reigns, and deep connection with fans.

Over the years, many expected R-Truth to remain a permanent fixture in WWE in some capacity. However, with the corporate restructuring following the TKO merger, the company has taken a new direction, leaving even longstanding veterans like Truth out of future plans.

One of the first to react publicly was Rhea Ripley, who previously worked with Truth in a light-hearted storyline involving The Judgment Day faction.

“In all seriousness, this is literally so heartbreaking… Thank you Truth,” Ripley commented on his post.

Truth made a return at Survivor Series 2023 and was part of a popular tag team with The Miz, capturing the Raw Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 40.