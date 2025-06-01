Bangladesh break 13-year T20I record against Pakistan

Bangladesh batter Parvez Hossain Emon plays a sweep shot during the third T20I match against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on June 1, 2025. - AFP

LAHORE: Bangladesh on Sunday achieved a significant milestone during the third and final T20I match of the series against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The Bengal Tigers led by Litton Da scored their highest-ever T20I total against Pakistan, breaking a 13-year-old record.

Their previous best total against the Men in Green was 175-6, set in Pallekele, which had ended in defeat.

In the series finale, Bangladesh posted an impressive 196-6, thanks to an outstanding batting performance by Parvez Hossain Emon, who scored 66 runs off 34 deliveries.

Tanzid Hasan also played a vital role, contributing 42 runs off 32 balls.

Highest Total for Bangladesh Against Pakistan in T20Is

196/6 – Lahore, 2025

175/6 – Pallekele, 2012

173/6 – Christchurch, 2022

164 all out – Lahore, 2025

161/7 – Nairobi, 2007

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Bangladesh’s openers started aggressively, dominating Pakistan’s bowling attack.

Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon built a commanding 53-run partnership without losing a wicket during the powerplay.

Emon was in fiery form, striking a flurry of boundaries, while Tanzid efficiently rotated the strike. Parvez reached a magnificent T20I half-century off just 27 deliveries, helping Bangladesh reach 80-0 by the eighth over.

The duo maintained their momentum and extended their partnership to 100 runs by the 11th over, dismantling Faheem Ashraf’s bowling with a series of boundaries.

However, Faheem broke the partnership by dismissing Tanzid Hasan, who scored 42 runs, including three boundaries and three sixes. At this point, the score was 110 for 1 in 10.4 overs.

Shadab Khan soon struck, taking Parvez’s wicket at 113 for 2 in the 11.1th over. Parvez had delivered a brilliant innings, scoring 66 off 34 balls.

Bangladesh captain Litton Das joined Towhid Hridoy at the crease, with both contributing crucial runs. Hridoy started aggressively to maintain the momentum, while Das provided steady support.

In the final overs, Jakeer Ali added important late runs, including back-to-back boundaries off Faheem Ashraf, helping Bangladesh set their highest T20I total against Pakistan.

Hasan Ali returned for the final over and took his second wicket by dismissing Mehidy Hasan Miraz for just one run, leaving Bangladesh at 184-6.

Bangladesh finished their innings with Jakeer Ali unbeaten on 15 off 9 balls and Tanzim Hasan Sakib contributing eight runs off three deliveries.

For Pakistan, Hasan Ali and Abbas Afridi were the standout bowlers, each taking two wickets, while Faheem Ashraf and Shadab Khan took one wicket apiece.