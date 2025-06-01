President Zardari urges Pakistan cricketers to steer clear of team politics

President Asif Ali Zardari (middle) is given souvenir by PCB Chairman/Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi at a reception hosted for Pakistan and Bangladeshi players at Governor House , Lahore — PCB

LAHORE: President Asif Ali Zardari advised the Pakistan men’s cricket team players to steer clear of team politics and concentrate on their sports careers, noting that politics is not their domain.

Speaking humorously during a reception hosted at the Governor’s House in Lahore for the Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket teams, President Zardari said, “Leave politics to politicians like me, as it is not your forte.”

Referring to his own political struggles, including spending 14 years in incarceration due to his political activities, the president remarked, “please leave politics to people like us who can go to prison for 14 years.”

His remarks come amid growing concerns about the emergence of player politics within the Pakistan men’s cricket team.

The event was attended by Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, Bangladesh High Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Hussain, Bangladesh Cricket Board’s Operations Head Nazmul Abedeen Fahim, PCB Advisor Amir Mir, cricket team officials, and members of both the Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket teams.

President Asif Ali Zardari hosted a reception at the Governor’s House, Lahore, in honour of the Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket teams, along with support staff, board officials and match officials. pic.twitter.com/bbcPLWAlFy — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) June 1, 2025





President Zardari also leveraged the occasion as an opportunity for sports diplomacy, using cricket to strengthen social, diplomatic, and political ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to building strong bilateral relations with Bangladesh across multiple sectors, including commerce, trade, sports, culture, and people-to-people connections.

Addressing the young cricketers from both countries, the president highlighted the significance of moving past historical grievances, recalling the painful separation of 1971 that divided two brotherly nations. “It is time to heal the broken hearts on both sides of the border,” he said.

Throughout his address, the President conveyed a message of hope, reconciliation, mutual understanding, and brotherhood to cricketers, diplomats, officials, and the people on both sides.

Acknowledging cricket’s unique ability to unite people worldwide, he warmly welcomed the Bangladeshi players and officials, saying, “I am happy to host you all in Pakistan, in Lahore. And I’m hoping that there will be many more such trips.”

Expressing his wish to visit Bangladesh soon, Zardari fondly recalled his student days at Pitaro Cadet College, Jamshoro, where he forged enduring friendships with Bangladeshi peers. “I am still in close contact with my Bangladeshi college friends,” he added.

The president praised the Bangladeshi Tigers for their immense talent and wished them a bright future. He also commended the young Pakistan team, expressing confidence in their potential to excel internationally.

“The world is young; you are young and it's your time. We've seen our time, this is your time,” President Zardari said.

The reception concluded with group photographs of the teams alongside President Zardari, who also presented mementos to the visiting Bangladesh officials.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi gifted the president a framed Pakistan cricket team jersey with his name inscribed on it.