French Open: Iga Swiatek beats Elena Rybakina to reach quarterfinals

PARIS: Iga Swiatek rallied from a set down to defeat 12th-seeded Elena Rybakina 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 to reach the quarterfinals of the French Open here at Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday.

Rybakina started the match aggressively, reaching a 5-0 lead in under 20 minutes, winning the first set convincingly.

Kazakhstani tennis player led the second set by 2-0 as well but Swiatek came back strongly winning the second and then finishing the match with clinching third as well.

Swiatek admitted Rybakina’s talents saying the way the Kazakhstani player was playing she had lost hope.

“I needed to do something to get back in the match and, honestly, with her playing like that, I didn’t have a lot of hope,” Swiatek said.

Swiatek will next face Elina Svitolina on Tuesday in the quarterfinals, who defeated Italy’s Jasmine Paolini in the round of 16.

Meanwhile, Tommy Paul defeated Australia’s Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 here at Court Suzanne Lenglen in a fourth-round clash on Sunday to become the first American man to reach the quarterfinals of the French Open since Andre Agassi in 2003.

Paul reflected on his victory saying that he had been playing some long games so the straight-sets win felt good.

“I am very glad [about] a straight-sets win. I have been playing some long matches, so that one felt really good,” Paul said.

“My team has been doing a great job getting ready for each match but definitely shorter matches like this help a lot,” he added.

Paul will next take on Carlos Alcaraz, in the quarter-finals.