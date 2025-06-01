Haris’ century powers Pakistan to series whitewash over Bangladesh

Pakistan's opening batter Saim Ayub (Left) and Mohammad Haris tap with the bat after reaching fifty-run partnership during the third T20I against Pakistan at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on June 1, 2025. – PCB

LAHORE: Mohammad Haris starred with his maiden T20I century as Pakistan crushed Bangladesh by seven wickets in the third and final T20I of the series at Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday, completing a dominant 3-0 clean sweep.

Chasing a challenging target of 197, Pakistan got off to a shaky start when opening batter Sahibzada Farhan was dismissed in the first over, scoring just one run off four balls bowled by Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

However, the hosts soon gained momentum with Mohammad Haris and Saim Ayub forging a commanding partnership. Both batters struck boundaries at regular intervals, helping Pakistan reach 56-1 after six overs.

Haris and Saim built a 92-run stand for the second wicket, showcasing aggressive and fluent strokeplay in pursuit of the target. The partnership was finally broken when Tanzim Hasan dismissed Saim for 45 off 29 deliveries, leaving Pakistan at 100-2 in 9.5 overs.

Despite the setback, Pakistan’s innings progressed steadily, anchored by Haris, who brought up his maiden T20I fifty with the score at 115-2 after 11 overs.

Hasan Nawaz then made a quick impact with two boundaries as Pakistan aimed to seal a 3-0 series whitewash. However, Mehidy Hasan struck again, dismissing Hasan Nawaz for 26 off 13 balls, reducing Pakistan to 137-3 in 12.5 overs.

Undeterred, Haris continued to dominate the Bangladesh bowling attack, hitting boundaries and sixes with ease. His sublime innings culminated in his first T20I century, achieved in just 45 deliveries.

Haris remained unbeaten on 107 off 46 balls, including eight fours and seven sixes, while skipper Agha contributed a quickfire 14 off 11 deliveries as Pakistan comfortably chased down the target in 17.1 overs.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Bangladesh’s openers set the tone with an aggressive start, dominating Pakistan’s bowling attack.

Tanzid Hasan and Parvez Hossain Emon stitched together a commanding partnership, scoring 53 runs without loss in the powerplay.

Emon was in fiery form, unleashing a flurry of boundaries, while Tanzid complemented him well by rotating the strike efficiently. Parvez raced to a splendid T20I half-century off just 27 deliveries, helping Bangladesh reach 80-0 in eight overs.

The duo continued their strong form to reach a 100-run opening stand by the 11th over, tearing through Faheem Ashraf’s bowling with a series of boundaries.

However, Faheem managed to break the partnership by dismissing Tanzid Hasan, who scored 42 off 32 balls, including three boundaries and three sixes. The score read 110-1 at 10.4 overs.

Shadab Khan struck soon after, claiming Parvez’s wicket at 113-2 in 11.1 overs. Parvez had scored a brilliant 66 off 34 deliveries.

Bangladesh skipper Litton Das joined Towhid Hridoy at the crease, and both contributed important runs. Hridoy began aggressively to maintain the momentum, while Das provided steady support.

The pair guided Bangladesh past the 150-run mark in the 15th over, mixing boundaries and smart strike rotation. Hasan Ali broke the partnership by dismissing Das, who scored 22 off 18 balls, with the score at 162-3 in 16.3 overs.

Shamim Hossain came in and immediately impressed with back-to-back boundaries off Hasan Ali’s bowling. However, Abbas Afridi soon removed him for 8 runs off 4 balls, marking Abbas’s first wicket in the match. Bangladesh were 171-4 in 17.3 overs.

In the final overs, Jakeer Ali provided crucial late runs, including back-to-back boundaries off Faheem Ashraf, helping Bangladesh register their highest T20I total against Pakistan.

Hasan Ali returned for the final over and took his second wicket by dismissing Mehidy Hasan Miraz for one, leaving Bangladesh at 184-6.

Bangladesh finished their innings with Jakeer Ali unbeaten on 15 off 9 balls and Tanzim Hasan Sakib contributing eight off three deliveries.