Max Muncy stars as Dodgers beat Yankees

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy celebrates in the dugout after scoring in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Dodger Stadium on May 31, 2025. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Max Muncy delivered a career performance with two three-run homers and a career-high-tying seven RBIs, powering the Los Angeles Dodgers to a dominant 18-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers erupted for a season-high 21 hits and set a new record for the most runs scored by a National League team against the Yankees. It marked their highest run total ever against the Bronx Bombers.

The Yankees' only offense came courtesy of Aaron Judge, who hit his 20th and 21st home runs of the season — both solo shots.

Los Angeles jumped on Yankees starter Will Warren (3-3) early, batting around in the first two innings.

Warren threw 39 pitches in the opening frame, giving up four runs on RBI singles from Will Smith and Muncy, a sacrifice fly by Michael Conforto, and an RBI double by Tommy Edman.

Muncy’s 400-foot blast in the second inning — his 200th career home run — chased Warren from the game.

Edman later added another RBI double, followed by Ha-Seong Kim’s second career homer, a 412-foot two-run shot off Brent Headrick to extend the lead to 10-0. As Kim crossed the plate, Shohei Ohtani, waiting in the on-deck circle, bowed his head in admiration.

Muncy struck again with a 410-foot homer in the fifth. Andy Pages added a solo shot, and rookie Dalton Rushing capped off the offensive onslaught with a three-run blast for his first MLB home run.

On the mound, rookie Landon Knack delivered six strong innings, allowing just one run while striking out six. Kiké Hernández pitched the final frame, surrendering only one hit.

The Dodgers have outscored the Yankees 26-7 over the first two games of this marqueeinterleague showdown, billed as a potential World Series preview.

The series concludes Sunday, with Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto set to face Yankees left-hander Ryan Yarbrough.