Manchester United agree deal with Wolves for Matheus Cunha

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha in a match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in London on May 20, 2025. — Reuters

Premier League giants Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a deal worth £62.5 million.

Cunha is set to become United’s first signing of the summer. The 25-year-old will sign a five-year contract, with the Red Devils holding the option to extend it by a further 12 months.

The transfer will be officially completed after Cunha returns from international duty with Brazil later this month. The move is subject to visa approval and registration formalities.

Brazil face Ecuador on Thursday in a World Cup qualifier, which marks Carlo Ancelotti’s first game in charge of the national team.

United triggered the release clause in Cunha’s contract last week and will pay the transfer fee in instalments over the next two years.

Cunha will become the most expensive signing and the third overall under new manager Rúben Amorim, following the arrivals of Ayden Heaven and Patrick Dorgu.

The Red Devils, who are looking to overhaul their attack this summer, have identified Cunha as a key piece in their new offensive setup. However, they missed out on another attacking target, Liam Delap, who has chosen to join Chelsea instead.

Cunha enjoyed a standout season with Wolves, scoring 15 goals and providing six assists in the Premier League. Remarkably, no Manchester United player managed more goals than Cunha last season, as the club endured a dismal campaign, finishing 15th — their worst league position in over 50 years.

Amorim’s decision to bring in Cunha has been widely praised, with the Brazilian expected to add much-needed firepower to United's frontline. However, it remains unclear who will partner him in the attack next season.

Meanwhile, club captain Bruno Fernandes is reportedly weighing a lucrative offer from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. Despite the interest, Amorim remains confident that the Portuguese midfielder will stay at Old Trafford.