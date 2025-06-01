Pascal Siakam eyes second NBA Championship ring

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam(left) reacts while defended by New York Knicks guard Miles McBride in the third quarter during game six of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 31, 2025. — Reuters

INDIANAPOLIS: Veteran forward Pascal Siakam delivered a dominant performance in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, clinching the Indiana Pacers' first NBA Finals berth since 2000.

Now, the Cameroonian star has a chance to add a second NBA championship ring to his résumé.

Siakam scored 31 points and blocked three shots to lead the Pacers to a 125-108 victory over the New York Knicks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday. It marked his third 30-point game of the series.

A 2019 NBA champion with the Toronto Raptors, Siakam played with poise and precision throughout the series.

He shot 10-of-18 from the field and played a pivotal role in Indiana’s dominant transition game, where the Pacers outscored the Knicks 106-48 in fast-break points over the series.

"Pascal Siakam already owns one NBA championship ring, and now he has the opportunity to win another."

Indiana head coach Rick Carlisle lauded the 30-year-old for his consistency and leadership.

"So deserving. The guy has been a rock of consistency all year," Carlisle said.

Now the seasoned playoff veteran on a youthful Pacers squad, Siakam reflected on his championship experience and how much more it means now.

"That year was my third year. I was this young kid. I thought it was going to be easy (to get back)," Siakam said.

"I appreciate it even more now because I know how hard it is to get here."

It is pertinent to mention that the Indiana Pacers will face the Western Conference champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, in the NBA Finals. Game 1 is scheduled for Thursday night in Oklahoma City.