Hamza Khan clinches Golden Open Squash title in Australia

Pakistan’s rising squash star Hamza Khan wins the Men’s Golden Open Squash Championship title in Kalgoorlie, Australia on June 01, 2025. - File

KARACHI: Pakistan’s rising squash star Hamza Khan secured the Men’s Golden Open Squash Championship title in Kalgoorlie, Australia, with a commanding straight-games victory over Hong Kong’s Ka Hei Ho in the final.

The second seed produced a dominant performance in Sunday’s final, winning 3-0 to cap off an impressive campaign in the $6,000 PSA Challenger Tour event.

Khan showcased exceptional form throughout the tournament, dropping only one game — during the quarterfinals against Australia’s wildcard Oscar Curtis. He won that match 3-1 with scores of 11-8, 10-12, 11-4, 11-2. In the semifinals, he eased past Hong Kong’s Ming Hong Tang 11-5, 11-7, 11-4, before dismantling Ka Hei Ho in the title clash.

The 2023 World Junior Champion began his run with a convincing 3-0 win over Hong Kong’s Lap Man Au (11-6, 11-7, 11-7) in the opening round.

Held at the Ray Finlayson Sporting Complex in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, the Golden Open marked another milestone in Khan’s promising professional career.

