Sahir Associates triumph over MIT Solutions to lift President’s Trophy Grade-II title

Sahir Associates team celebrate after winning the President's Trophy Grade-II title after defeating MIT Solutions at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium on June 1, 2025. - PCB

ABBOTTABAD: Sahir Associates are crowned champions of the President’s Trophy Grade-II after thrashing MIT Solutions by a commanding margin of 355 runs on the fourth and final day of the tournament decider at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

The champions remained unbeaten throughout their nine-match campaign, registering five wins and four draws. With this triumph, they have secured promotion to the President’s Trophy Grade-I – Pakistan’s premier departmental first-class competition – which is scheduled to begin in the upcoming domestic season.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had allocated a prize pool of PKR 7.75 million for the tournament, which featured 27 departmental teams in a competitive red-ball format held across the country from April 15 to June 1.

Sahir Associates received PKR 5 million as champions, while runners-up MIT Solutions took home PKR 2.5 million. Additionally, individual cash prizes were awarded to top performers of the tournament.

Chasing an improbable 587-run target in 75 overs on the final day, MIT Solutions were bundled out for 231 in just 37.2 overs. Pacer Khan Zeb was the chief destroyer, claiming 5 wickets for 73 runs in 9.5 overs.

Only two batters offered resistance for MIT Solutions – Muhammad Bilal, who scored a quickfire 70 off 66 balls (5 fours, 2 sixes), and Husnain Nadeem, who smashed 54 off just 38 deliveries (4 fours, 3 sixes). Despite their efforts, the innings collapsed from 102-2 to 138-7, eventually folding for 231.

Earlier in the day, Sahir Associates resumed their second innings at 367-7 and went on to post 449 in 90.5 overs. MIT’s Kaleem Ullah starred with the ball, taking 5-83, while Mohsin Khan, who was unbeaten on 16 overnight, finished with a well-made 68.

Scores in Brief

Final – Day 4: Sahir Associates beat MIT Solutions by 355 runs at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium

Sahir Associates

1st innings: 272 all out, 66.2 overs (Muhammad Saleem 58, Ahmer Ashfaq 43, Mohsin Khan 34; Raza Ullah 4-41, Shahab Khan 3-58)

2nd innings: 449 all out, 90.5 overs (Fahad Usman 158, Mohsin Khan 68, Ahmer Ashfaq 51; Kaleem Ullah 5-83)

MIT Solutions

1st innings: 135 all out, 41.5 overs (Mohammad Tayyab 36*, Zain Ishaq 26; Shahid Ali 4-60)

2nd innings: 231 all out, 37.2 overs (Muhammad Bilal 70, Husnain Nadeem 54; Khan Zeb 5-73)

Awards