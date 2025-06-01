Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl first against Bangladesh in third T20I

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (second from left) flips the coin as Bangladesh's Litton Das (second from right) looks on at the toss for their second T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 30, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Home side Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bowl first in the third and final T20I of the three-match series here at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday.

Playing XIs

Both Pakistan and Bangladesh made one change each in their lineups, with Abbas Afridi coming in for the out-of-form Haris Rauf.

The Bengal Tigers brought in Khaled Ahmed in place of the injured Shoriful Islam.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha (c), Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (c), Parvez Hossain Emon (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The two teams have come face to face 21 times in the shortest format, with Pakistan holding the upper hand with 18 victories, while Bangladesh could secure three triumphs.

Matches: 21

Pakistan: 18

Bangladesh: 3

Pakistan and Bangladesh enter the upcoming fixture with contrasting momentums as the visitors are on a three-match losing streak, while the hosts turn the tide by following a 4-1 away series defeat against New Zealand with a commanding 57-run victory in the second T20I.

Pakistan: W, W, L, L, W (most recent first)

Bangladesh: L, L, L, L, W