‘I think it’s a pick ’em fight’, says George Groves on Joshua vs Fury

An undated photo of British boxer Anthony Joshua (Left) and former British boxer Tyson Fury. — X/@anthonyjoshua/@Tyson_Fury

Former British boxer George Groves on Sunday rated the Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury fight as a ‘pick ’em fight’.

Tyson Fury retired for the fifth time in January, following a second consecutive defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024.

However, Joshua, who is linked with Fury to a blockbuster showdown for years still believes that their fight would happen despite all the hurdles.

Groves while talking about Joshua’s last fight with Daniel Dubois stated that the knockout defeat has damaged him mentally and physically.

"Joshua’s last loss to Daniel Dubois was pretty devastating. Dubois got it right that night, he jumped on Joshua, who probably wanted to ease into the fight,” Groves said.

"He wasn’t able to, and he got knocked out badly, on the biggest stage, at the tail end of his career. That’s serious mileage,” he added.

Following Joshua, Groves analysed previous fights saying Fury also had back-to-back losses and that is why it would be a ‘pick ’em fight’.

"But Fury’s also had back-to-back losses, maybe three if you include the [Francis] Ngannou fight, which didn’t impress. He was lucky to get the decision,” Groves stated.

"Then he lost twice to [Oleksandr] Usyk. That’s probably just as mentally draining as Joshua’s loss to Dubois. I think it’s a pick ’em fight. Fury’s heavier, more agile, better boxing IQ, faster hands,” he added.

Groves then went on to disagree with former British boxer Carl Froch's opinion of a walkover in favour of Fury.

"Joshua is still a great athlete, punches ridiculously hard, and has loads of big-fight experience. It comes down to who performs on the night, who wants it more, who’s got the most left. I disagree with Froch - I don’t think it’s a walkover," Groves concluded.