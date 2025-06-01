Kylian Mbappe pays tribute to PSG after Champions League triumph

Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their second goal against AS Monaco on December 12, 2021. — Reuters

Kylian Mbappe, now under contract with Real Madrid, paid tribute to his former club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after their emphatic 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday.

Mbappe, who joined Real Madrid on a five-year deal last summer after his contract with PSG expired, remains closely connected to his Parisian roots.

The 26-year-old forward, who became PSG's second all-time top scorer before his departure, was part of the side that lost the 2020 final to Bayern Munich.

Despite not being on the pitch this time, Mbappe expressed his joy for his former teammates and the club. Moments after the final whistle, he posted a heartfelt message on Instagram:

"The big day has finally arrived, the victory and the style of an entire club. Congratulations." Mbappé wrote.

PSG head coach Luis Enrique was asked about Mbappe following the historic win. He acknowledged the striker’s contribution to the club and reiterated that although they wished to keep him, they respected his decision to move on.

“We would have loved to have him, but his decision was another one that we accepted. The coach has to make his players believe that it is possible. We have shown that we have stars depending on the team and not in the other direction. We have to think about the Club World Cup and strengthen ourselves,” Enrique said.

After coming agonisingly close in 2020, PSG finally delivered the Champions League title that their Qatari ownership has long dreamed of.

The French champions, who nearly crashed out in the group stage earlier this season, turned their campaign around in spectacular fashion.

PSG produced a dominant performance against Inter Milan, scoring twice in the first 20 minutes through former Inter defender Achraf Hakimi and 19-year-old midfielder Désiré Doué.

Doué struck again in the 63rd minute, followed by goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the 73rd and substitute Senny Mayulu in the 87th to seal the biggest winning margin in Champions League final history.

Inter Milan fans tried to rally their team before kickoff, singing their anthem "There's Only Inter," but the Italian side failed to match PSG’s intensity.

PSG controlled the game with slick passing and constant movement. Their opening goal came in the 12th minute when Vitinha threaded a precise ball to Doué inside the box.

Later, Ousmane Dembele delivered a defense-splitting pass from deep in his own half to set up Kvaratskhelia, who calmly finished past Yann Sommer.

The fifth and final goal came as Mayulu slotted home from close range after an assist from Bradley Barcola, sending PSG fans into raptures as the final whistle blew.